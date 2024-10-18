CPD board agrees with COPA recommendation that cop who fatally shot man in Lawndale be discharged

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended a Chicago police officer be discharged from CPD for the fatal shooting of Reginald Clay, Jr. in Lawndale last year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man shot and killed by a Chicago police officer showed up to Chicago Police Headquarters looking for a step toward what they consider to be justice for their son and left Thursday night's board meeting with what they said was a reason to celebrate.

Clutching poster sized pictures of the man they knew as "Big Red", Reginald Clay, Jr.'s parents walked out of police headquarters relieved and on a mission.

"Fernando Ruiz, he needs to pay for what he did to my son," said Tara Henderson, Clay's mother .

The Civilian Office of Police accountability said Officer Ruiz shot and killed Clay, Jr. as he ran from officers during what police say was a gang de-escalation stop on April 15, 2023.

Limited body camera footage shows Clay Jr. with what authorities said is a semi-automatic handgun that his family says he was legally licensed to own.

In an investigation that's spanned more than a year, COPA recommended Officer Fernando Ruiz be discharged for violating the department's foot pursuit policy and de-escalation tactics.

Superintendent Larry Snelling rejected that recommendation.

Now, in a follow up review, the police board's chief administrator said "It is my opinion that the superintendent did not meet his burden to overcome the chief administrator's recommendation that Officer Ruiz be discharged from the Chicago Police Department."

In revealing that decision Thursday night, board president Kyle Cooper said, "It is important to note does not mean that the accused officer is currently being found guilty of the alleged misconduct."

Clay Jr's family was there to hear the ruling in person.

"I want to thank y'all man. COPA, Chicago police board heard us. They felt our pain," said Reginald Clay, Sr., father.

Now the family is continuing their fight for what they say will be justice for Clay, Jr.

"Like I said repeatedly since April the 15 when they killed my son, we not going nowhere. He's gone forever and I promise you we not going nowhere," Henderson said.

Now it will be up to Officer Ruiz to choose whether to take his case before the entire police board or pursue arbitration.

The Chicago Police Department will only say that Ruiz is listed as an "active" officer.