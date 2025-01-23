Demolition of former Tinley Park Mental Health Center begins

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- After over a decade of sitting vacant, demolition of the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center site has started.

On Tuesday, local leaders joined to mark the start of the demolition.

Last February, the park district purchased the 280-acre property for $1 from the State.

Months later, crews began the abatement process, removing asbestos and other regulated wastes from buildings.

A spokesperson added that the park district secured $15 million in state funds to pay for the site to be cleaned up for redevelopment.

