Video shows man clinging to I-57 overpass in south suburbs

Video shows a large police response in Dixmoor as a man in a blue shirt was holding on to the side of the bridge.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A strange scene played out under I-57 as first responders rescued a man clinging to an overpass on Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said it happened near Thornton Road after a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of a Chevrolet sedan crashed into a concrete barrier.

It s unknown how he ended up on the side of the bridge.

Posen police are investigating the incidents leading up to the crash, ISP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.