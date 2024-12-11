Video shows Matteson elementary school teacher's aide drag child down hallway; mother speaks out

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- The video in the player above might be difficult for some to watch.

In an ABC7 Chicago exclusive, a mother says her 8-year-old son was dragged down the hallway of his south suburban school, shoved into a classroom and kicked by a teacher's aide.

The alleged incident happened at a Matteson elementary school. The teacher's aide is facing misdemeanor charges of battery and endangering the life and health of a child.

The incident happened more than a month ago, on Nov. 8, at Marya Yates Elementary School.

The emotions are still raw for Monik Herron and her son.

She said he's been scared to go back to school.

"Just knowing that I sent my child to school, and he's not being protected," Herron said.

Herron said she received video of the incident from the principal last week.

It's from a camera inside the school.

It shows Herron's son running down the hallway, chased by a teacher's aide, before she grabs him by the arm and swings him around.

Then, the woman in the video, who police say is Dionne Gamble, is seen dragging him down the hallway before shoving him inside a classroom and eventually kicking him.

"To see the video, I was shocked. I was shocked to see other adults on the video, and nobody helped him or even tried to report the behavior," Herron said.

Herron said her son stayed in that classroom for at least an hour before walking himself down to the principal's office to tell someone what had happened. She was called by a school administrator, and eventually police. In the meantime, she said, her son was put on the school bus to go home.

"He was just put on the bus. His head was hurt; his arm was hurting. You know, I had to leave work, you know, and take him to the hospital. You know, so I'm like why was he put on a bus?" Herron said.

On the day of the incident, Matteson police arrested Gamble on misdemeanor charges of battery and endangering the life and health of a child.

She's due for her first court appearance Dec. 31.

Herron has also filed a lawsuit against Elementary School District 159, and four unnamed adults, who are only being identified as John Does.

"So that's one, two, four, five, possibly five to six adults who stood by and did nothing. That is unfathomable to us, and we are seeking accountability from the district to ensure the parents of the community that this never happens again," said Cass T. Casper, with Disparti Law Group.

"What do I do? You know, you confused, and it's scary because you don't want it to happen again," Herron said.

The school district did not respond to a request for comment on the incident or provide information on the teacher's aide's employment status.

The Department of Children and Family Services is aware of the incident, and investigating.