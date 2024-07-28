Dolton Trustee Jason House announces campaign for mayor amid turmoil surrounding Tiffany Henyard

Current Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has been accused of misusing public funds and is the focus of a federal investigation.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Jason House has officially announced that he is running for mayor of south suburban Dolton.

House is a lifelong resident of the village of Dolton and is currently a senior trustee.

Most recently, he was named mayor pro tempore amid the turmoil surrounding current Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

"We have to change the narrative around Dolton, and that begins today. We're going to have balance budgets, and those balanced budgets will account for all the mismanagement we've seen over the last years. No more first-class trips. No more security detail. We're going to save this town $1 million a year with one fatal swoop," House said.

The next Dolton mayoral election is set for April 2025 after the February 2025 primary.