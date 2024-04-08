Lori Lightfoot to accept position to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard pending board vote

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, who also served as Chicago, will accept a position to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard pending a village board vote on Monday night.

Monday night's meeting in Dolton is not an official village board meeting. That's why it is being held at an offsite park district facility rather than Dolton Village Hall.

This has become something of a regular occurrence in Dolton as four of the six village trustees continue to demand investigations into Henyard and what they say is her misuse of village money.

The first Dolton board meeting of the month dissolved, yet again, into disarray last Monday.

"The Open Meetings Act requires we have enough space for everyone," said Trustee Jason House said at that meeting last week.

A quorum of four trustees who have banded together walked out when they say Henyard and the police chief restricted public access.

The increasingly hostile meetings have continued to escalate as residents and trustees accuse Henyard of leaving Dolton's bills unpaid.

Board members say Henyard used public money to pay for a lavish trip to Las Vegas last year. Henyard remains defiant, denying any wrongdoing.

"Our job is to make sure we take care of business and not allow the business to handle us," Henyard said last week.

Now, at another public meeting, the group of trustees Lightfoot said she would accept a position Dolton trustees offered her to investigate Henyard.

The quorum of board members have already voted to ask federal and local authorities to investigate Henyard.

Dolton is expected to pay Lightfoot $400 an hour for the investigation, up to $30,000. She will have 60 days to complete the investigation and then brief the board and the public on her findings.

Lightfoot does not currently have any prosecutorial powers, so it is unclear what any investigation under her control will lead to.