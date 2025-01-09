Suspect Jerell Thomas also shot in November incident

Bodycam video of shooting that killed Oak Park police Detective Allan Reddins released

The village of Oak Park released bodycam of the shooting that killed police department Detective Allan Reddins; Jerell Thomas was charged.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Oak Park released bodycam video of a shooting that killed police Detective Allan Reddins late last year.

The video may be disturbing to some.

The shooting happened on Nov. 29.

Detective Reddins and others were responding to reports of an armed robbery.

Some video came from the detective's bodycam, as he confronted the suspect.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before the detective starts to fall, after being shot.

Other responding officers eventually shot the suspect, Jerell Thomas, and took him into custody.

Thomas faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

He's due back in court in March.