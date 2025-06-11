Virtual meeting to be held in search for Chicago Public Schools' new CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday as the Chicago Public Schools Board has said it is close to choosing an interim CEO.

It is up to the new 21 member partly elected, partly mayoral-appointed school board to name Pedro Martinez replacement.

They are down to five candidates, and one comes from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

The board will hold a virtual meeting for the CPS community at noon.

To register for the meeting, click here.

The school board is likely to vote on an interim superintendent at its June board meeting. Members are hopeful a permanent superintendent will be chosen by the second half of the next school year.

Martinez has accepted a new job as Education Commissioner in Massachusetts.