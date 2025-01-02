24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Visitation to be held Thursday for Illinois State Police trooper killed on I-55

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 10:59AM
A visitation for fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, who was killed last week in a on I-55 crash, will take place Thursday.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A visitation will take place Thursday for fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, who was killed last week in a crash.

Trooper Carns, 35, was clearing debris from southbound I-55 near Channahon when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, ISP said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, John Fleet, is facing charges under Scott's Law, which requires drivers to move over if an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

RELATED: Illinois state trooper hit, killed while removing debris on I-55; driver charged, ISP says

Carns served 11 years with Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife, two children, siblings and his parents.

Thursday's visitation and Friday's funeral are private.

