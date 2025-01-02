Visitation to be held Thursday for Illinois State Police trooper killed on I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A visitation will take place Thursday for fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, who was killed last week in a crash.

Trooper Carns, 35, was clearing debris from southbound I-55 near Channahon when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, ISP said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, John Fleet, is facing charges under Scott's Law, which requires drivers to move over if an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

Carns served 11 years with Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife, two children, siblings and his parents.

Thursday's visitation and Friday's funeral are private.

