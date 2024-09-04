Volunteers paint mural over smashed window at Palestinian-owned cafe in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Palestinian-owned cafe that had its front window smashed open has a new mural in place of the damage.
Police are still looking for the person who damaged the window at Nabala Cafe in the 4600-block of North Broadway Sunday night, right where a large Palestinian flag was displayed.
Volunteers came together to paint a mural on the plywood over the window.
The cafe says it has already raised more than enough money to cover the repair costs
The café had just opened in the Uptown neighborhood in July.