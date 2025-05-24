Vote for Chicago's 'Top Dog' at Windy City Hot Dog Fest

The Windy City Hot Dog Fest kicks off on May 30 on Milwaukee Avenue, between Cuyler Avenue and Irving Park Road, in Portage Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you like your hot dogs Chicago style, or with a forbidden line of ketchup, you can have it all at the Windy City Hot Dog Fest!

The event will be held for a fourth year May 30 through June 1 in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, located on Milwaukee Avenue, between Cuyler Avenue and Irving Park Road.

Nine of Chicagoland's favorite hot dog vendors will compete to be the "Top Dog!" You get to be the judge: Chicago's Doghouse, Baked Cheese Haus, Bust Outs, Byron's Hot Dogs, J's Bacon Hot Dogs, Sausage Fest Food Truck, Frannie's Cafe, Tikka Masala Dogs and Lee Concessions.

Prove your hot dog loyalty by joining the hot dog eating contest. Five registrants can compete in a five-minute eating contest on Saturday, May 31 at 3:30 pm. Sign up online at windycityhotdogfest.com or on-site if spots are available. The winner will receive bragging rights!

Besides tasty dogs, patrons will listen to great local and regional acts on the event's mainstage. Plus, don't miss the kids' area, arts & crafts vendors, Polar Bare Bath (soaps and body care), Lil Bird Kitchens LLC (jarred relishes) and Papa Caps Foods (hot sauces).

In addition, don't miss the Top Dog Parade on Sunday at noon! Sign up your pooch for the parade online at windycityhotdogfest.com

For something different, Chicago's Dog House in Lincoln Park returns with their unique hot dogs. This year, they are introducing Clifford the Big Red Dog (a jumbo 1/4 lb. hot dog topped with crunchy Flamin Hot Cheetos and gooey melted cheese for a fiery, bold bite). For those craving Mexican flare, try J's Bacon Hot Dogs wrapped with bacon Sonora style!

Windy City Hot Dog Fest benefits the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce. Their vision is to help create a unique and vital shopping/entertainment district that enriches the business community, embraces history, celebrates the arts, preserves their natural environment and promotes quality events. A $10 donation is suggested. As a nonprofit organization and not city funded, donations will help these festivals stay around for all to enjoy.