Walgreens announces over 250 layoffs in Chicago

Walgreens announces over 250 layoffs in Chicago Walgreens is laying off workers in Chicago.

Walgreens announces over 250 layoffs in Chicago Walgreens is laying off workers in Chicago.

Walgreens announces over 250 layoffs in Chicago Walgreens is laying off workers in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walgreens is laying off workers in Chicago.

The cuts are not at Walgreens stores; 256 support center positions are being eliminated.

The Deerfield-based drugstore chain is also cutting more than 200 open positions.

Walgreens has struggled financially in recent years.

This is the fourth round of corporate job cuts for the company in the last year and a half.

Earlier this month, Walgreens also announced that it will close 1,200 stores over the next three years.

"While we continue to make progress as part of our turnaround efforts, this process will take more time," a spokesperson said. "We are grateful for the many contributions by team members who will be leaving, and we are committed to supporting them as much as possible during this transition."

Those affected will be offered outplacement support and severance, the spokesperson said.