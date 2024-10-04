Block party to celebrate 'The Warehouse' being designated as Chicago landmark

The Warehouse Landmark Dedication Block Party Saturday will celebrate the West Loop birthplace of house music being designated as a Chicago landmark.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The birthplace of house music in Chicago is being honored this week.

The iconic West Loop venue "The Warehouse" was just designated as a Chicago landmark.

This weekend, there will be a block party at the spot to celebrate the designation.

Two DJ's who will be part of the festivities, DJ Lori Branch and DJ Alan King, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the festivities.

There will performances by Lori Branch, Alan King, Craig Loftis, Wayne Williams and James Vincent.

The Warehouse Landmark Dedication Block Party will happen from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

More information about how to attend the party can be found here.