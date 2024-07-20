Warning about look-alike streaming service websites from BBB

Scammers are trying to steal login information and other personal data with fake websites that appear to come from streaming service providers.

Here's a quick tip about a new streaming scam.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning for anyone who's recently purchased a streaming service.

Scammers are now creating lookalike activation websites which you could stumble upon on a search result.

If you click, they can trick you into downloading malware when you think you are activating a streaming service.

The phishing links can give bad actors access to your personal information.

Always make sure you're visiting the official websites by checking "URLs" closely and look for spelling errors.

Make sure you are on the real site before entering personal login information.