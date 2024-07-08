Chicago pastor missing since last week disappeared in Joliet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are asking for help as they search for a missing reverend.

Warren Beard was last seen around 9 p.m. last Tuesday in the 400-block of North Broadway Street in Joliet.

The 53-year-old Chicago resident is the assistant pastor at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church.

He's also the Midwest regional director of facilities for the Preservation of Affordable Housing.

His family and church leaders held a news conference Monday morning at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church on the South Side to provide an update on his disappearance.

Chicago police said Beard drives a black Honda HRV. He's described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and having brown eyes. He is bald and has tattoos on both his arms and back, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8274.