Phillip 'Hedy' Vasquez found alive after disappearing from Roseland: family

Missing man Phillip Vasquez disappeared from the Roseland, Chicago neighborhood Monday without medication he desperately needs, relatives said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old man has been found alive two days after vanishing from the South Side, his family said.

Phillip "Hedy" Vasquez was missing since Monday afternoon. His family said he left without anti-seizure medication he needs.

A doctor saw ABC7 Chicago's report on the search and recognized him.

A social worker then reached out to the family to inform them about his whereabouts.

"He was at University Chicago emergency room and was sent to a nursing facility," Vasquez's family told ABC7 Chicago on Wednesday.

Vasquez has degrees from MIT and Harvard and has been working as a private tutor until a recent seizure caused a brain injury and nearly killed him. He is now taking anti-seizure medicine.

"He has brain fog, short term memory issues, vertigo. But I never fathomed he would just walk out and not come back," his mother said.

"Words cannot express our gratitude to you," Vasquez's family told ABC7 Chicago's John Garcia after he was found.