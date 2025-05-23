Chicago man accused of shooting young Jewish couple flew from O'Hare, checked gun: court docs

Elias Rodriguez of Chicago is accused in the Washington, DC shooting of Yaron Lischinski and Sarah Milgrim. They worked for the Israeli embassy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect in an alleged targeted antisemitic deadly shooting in the nation's capital flew with his alleged murder weapon out of O'Hare airport Wednesday, court documents show.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago flew from O'Hare to Reagan National in Virginia.

He declared his firearm in checked baggage on the Wednesday flight.

He also bought a ticket three hours before it started to the Washington, D.C. event the couple he allegedly killed attended, according to the FBI.

"To go ahead and travel with a firearm lawfully, I will say it was a lawful travel. He declared it was checked baggage," ABC7 Chicago law enforcement expert Bill Kushner said. "These are things that that really give law enforcement nightmares. These are the lone wolf terrorists that are, are under the radar, are not giving any telltale signs in public. They don't have a record. And they're the ones that are the actors that are most concerning."

Rodriguez woke up Friday in federal custody, accused of fatally shooting the two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington and charged with murder.

Yaron Lischinski and his girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim, were both killed.

The two were planning to get engaged on an upcoming trip to Jerusalem.

Authorities say the couple were leaving the capital Jewish museum when Rodriguez approached a group and opened fire.

The gunman reportedly shot the couple from behind, continuing to fire even after they collapsed.

Moments later, police say Rodriguez went into the museum. Witnesses say he tried to blend in with other victims.

"I was worried for him, thinking, you know, he might have experienced something," witness Yoni Kalin said.

"I was trying to comfort him, and my friend offers him some water. He reaches into his backpack and pulls out a keffiyeh, and says, 'I did it. I did this for Gaza. Free Palestine,'" witness Katie Kalisher said.

Lischinski's coffin arrived in Israel Friday.

And Jewish leaders in Chicago spoke out again Friday to denounce the shooting.

Rodriguez faces a list of federal charges, including the murder of foreign officials

He did not enter plea during his first court appearance Thursday.

His next court appearance is June 18.