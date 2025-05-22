Chicago man ID'd as suspect in Washington D.C. shooting of 2 Israeli embassy staffers

Elias Rodriguez from Chicago has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A suspect from Chicago is in custody after a deadly shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington D.C.

Authorities said the alleged gunman is 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

Investigators said Rodriguez shot and killed two Israeli embassy staff members as they were leaving an event Wednesday night at the Capital Jewish Museum.

The Embassy of Israel to the US identified the two victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Miligrim.

The American Jewish Committee was hosting a Celebrating Jewish Heritage event at the museum when the shooting unfolded.

Police in D.C. say the two victims were leaving with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot them.

Video from after the shooting shows a man in custody inside the museum, chanting support of Palestinians. He was detained by museum security.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke after the shooting.

"What I do know is that the horrific incident is going to frighten a lot of people in our city and in our country and I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city," Mayor Bowser said. "We will not tolerate acts of terrorism and we are going to stand together as a community in the coming says and weeks that we will not tolerate the acts of terrorism that we will not tolerate antisemitism."

Investigators also said just before the shooting, the alleged gunman was seen pacing outside the museum. That museum recently received a $500,000 grant to increase security.

ABC7 has reached out to law enforcement in the Chicago area about any additional security measures that may be put into place.