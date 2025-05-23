Leaders in Chicago Jewish community react to D.C. shooting of 2 Israeli embassy workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago leaders from the Jewish community and the Anti-Defamation League are expected to share their reactions Friday to the recent attack in Washington D.C.

Leaders from the Anti-Defamation League along with other local Jewish officials will speak out later Friday following the two Israeli embassy workers killed in Washington D.C., allegedly by a Chicago man.

Investigators say 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a couple who were soon planning on getting engaged.

Rodriguez is now facing murder charges in the case, which is now being investigated as a hate crime and act of terrorism.

Officials say Lischinsky and Milgrim were attending a Jewish conference at the Capital Jewish Museum when they were gunned down Wednesday night.

After the attack, Mayor Brandon Johnson called the Israeli Consul General to the Midwest to express his condolences.

But Jewish leaders say more needs to be done about the rise in antisemitism in Chicago.

"I told him that I really appreciated his heartfelt message," Yinam Cohen, consul general of Israel to the Midwest. "This is very important, but I also added that what we need to see right now is not just words, we need to see action."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations' Chicago Chapter...released a statement condemning the deadly DC attack while also urging people to pay attention to the war in Gaza.

They write in part, "Such violence only undermines the pursuit of justice. Peaceful protest, civil disobedience and political engagement are the only appropriate and acceptable tools to advocate for policy change in our nation."