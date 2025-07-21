Elle Fanning connects with a young Predator in new 'Predator: Badlands' trailer

Elle Fanning and a young Predator become unlikely allies in "Predator: Badlands." The sci-fi horror film hits theaters November 7.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi become unlikely allies on a remote planet in "Predator: Badlands," premiering in theaters November 7.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi become unlikely allies on a remote planet in "Predator: Badlands," premiering in theaters November 7.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi become unlikely allies on a remote planet in "Predator: Badlands," premiering in theaters November 7.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi become unlikely allies on a remote planet in "Predator: Badlands," premiering in theaters November 7.

The new "Predator: Badlands" trailer is giving a closer look at the latest installment in the "Predator" franchise! Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi star as Thia and Dek respectively, and become unlikely allies while trying to survive on a treacherous remote planet in the future.

In the trailer, Dek, a young Predator, is embarking on his first hunt on the "most dangerous planet in the universe." Fanning's character Thia, offers her help to kill the "the definitive apex predator." However, Dek seems to disregard her assistance when realizing she appears to be a cyborg missing half her body.

20th Century Studios' "Predator: Badlands" is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who also helmed "Prey" and Hulu's "Predator: Killer of Killers."

Fans can watch the unexpected duo's journey when "Predator: Badlands" premieres in theaters November 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.