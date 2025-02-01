Waukegan school district reassures worried parents after student data shared

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan Community Unit School District 60 is trying to reassure parents after student data was leaked, especially those concerned about ICE enforcement.

Though the district said a limited amount of information was released in this incident, the superintendent met with families, vowing to safeguard their privacy.

At a Friday evening meeting, school leaders sought to comfort concerned parents and assure them, amid understandable anxiety, that the public schools are safe.

Earlier this week, the district informed parents in an email about a "data release incident" impacting more than 3,000 Waukegan High School students.

The district said a staff member who was compiling report about fees owed by students essentially "farmed out" part of the work to someone outside the district, sharing a spreadsheet with students' first and last names, the names of their parents or guardians, home addresses and the students' outstanding fees.

"How the district found out the information is that the second party who received this information reached out to our school district," said Superintendent Theresa Plascencia.

Officials said social security numbers, dates of birth and other sensitive information was not shared. But the incident has added to fears for those who are undocumented and their loved ones.

"This is a time of crisis. If it was six months ago, maybe they wouldn't feel the way they feel, but today they have an absolute right to feel this way," said Pastor Julie Contreras of United Giving Hope.

The district says it does not collect information about students' immigration status.

"If ICE comes to one of our buildings, they will need a federal warrant," Plascencia assured parents.

The superintendent said that staffer who released that information is no longer working for the district.