Wayfair plans to open outlet store in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Home goods and e-commerce giant Wayfair has plans to bring an outlet store to the west suburbs.

The company confirmed to ABC7 that it is making plans to open an outlet store at Westridge Court in Naperville, located at 324 S. Route 59.

The company recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in May at Eden's Plaza in Wilmette.

A new outlet store would be similar to other locations they already have. Wayfair currently has four outlet stores across the country, according to their website.

It is not clear yet when a Naperville outlet store would open.