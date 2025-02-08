WBD L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards to highlight achievements of Black-owned businesses

A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

Since 2020, WDB Marketing and its nonprofit arm, WDB Cares, have been a lifeline for small businesses and entrepreneurs, providing grants, education and mentorship.

The organization's eighth annual WDB L.E.G.A.C.Y. (Leadership, Education, Growth, Advocacy, Community, and Youth) Awards Weekend will take place from March 14 to March 16.

This three-day extravaganza promises to be a vibrant celebration of Black entrepreneurs, offering a platform for inspiration, education, and networking for over 1,000 businesses.

The weekend will culminate in a gala honoring remarkable entrepreneurs and their significant contributions to their communities.

WDB Cares founder Keeana Barber visited ABC7 to talk more about the philanthropic efforts of the organization.