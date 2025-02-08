24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

WBD L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards to highlight achievements of Black-owned businesses

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 4:50PM
L.E.G.A.C.Y. awards to highlight Black-owned businesses' achievements
A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is building a foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive.

Since 2020, WDB Marketing and its nonprofit arm, WDB Cares, have been a lifeline for small businesses and entrepreneurs, providing grants, education and mentorship.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The organization's eighth annual WDB L.E.G.A.C.Y. (Leadership, Education, Growth, Advocacy, Community, and Youth) Awards Weekend will take place from March 14 to March 16.

This three-day extravaganza promises to be a vibrant celebration of Black entrepreneurs, offering a platform for inspiration, education, and networking for over 1,000 businesses.

The weekend will culminate in a gala honoring remarkable entrepreneurs and their significant contributions to their communities.

WDB Cares founder Keeana Barber visited ABC7 to talk more about the philanthropic efforts of the organization.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW