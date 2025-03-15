Better Business Bureau issues warning for wedding scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're quickly approaching wedding season, and the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about con artists, substandard wedding vendors and online scams.

Steve Bernas is the President and CEO of the BBB. He joined ABC7 in studio on Friday with some tips to make sure criminals don't steal your wedding joy.

Bernas shared the following tips and things to look out for:

-Clues of phony websites

-Dresses that don't measure up

-Wedding transportation problems

-Musician switches

-Photographer issues

-Unexpected fees

-Floral changes

-Bridal gown preservation

More information from the Better Business Bureau can be found here.