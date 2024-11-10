2 found shot to death inside car in West Chicago, police questioning suspect

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men were found shot to death in the west suburbs on Saturday evening, police said.
At about 6:14 p.m. a witness called West Chicago police saying there were two men injured inside a car in the 700-block of W. Forest Avenue.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said they are questioning at least one other suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 293-2222.
Police said they believe it is an isolated event.