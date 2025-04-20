Group beats up, critically injures man in West Loop; 2 others hurt while trying to help: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group beat up and critically injured a man in the West Loop on Sunday morning, and two other people were hurt while trying to help him, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 1500-block of West Fulton Street just before 5 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was arguing with multiple people, males of unknown ages, when they battered him in the head and body, police said.

That's when two other men, 30 and 35, tried to help the victim, but the group battered them, as well.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the men who tried to help and released them on the scene.

One person was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

