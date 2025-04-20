24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Group beats up, critically injures man in West Loop; 2 others hurt while trying to help: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 20, 2025 5:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group beat up and critically injured a man in the West Loop on Sunday morning, and two other people were hurt while trying to help him, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 1500-block of West Fulton Street just before 5 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 34-year-old man was arguing with multiple people, males of unknown ages, when they battered him in the head and body, police said.

That's when two other men, 30 and 35, tried to help the victim, but the group battered them, as well.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the men who tried to help and released them on the scene.

One person was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW