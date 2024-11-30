24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
SUV wanted in connection with West Pullman hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically hurt: CPD

Saturday, November 30, 2024 1:19PM
Saturday, November 30, 2024 1:19PM
The Chicago Police Department released photos of a Honda Pilot wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for an SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

Officers said the driver struck a person crossing the street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood and drove off.

The crash happened on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. near Halsted and 127th. The victim was critically injured.

Police say the SUV, pictured in the player above, is Honda Pilot with Wisconsin license plate WH1861G.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

Further information was not immediately available.

