7-year-old boy, uncle shot inside West Pullman home continue to recover: 'Fighting for his life'

A West Pullman shooting in Chicago left a 7-year-old boy and a man critically injured in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue Monday night, CPD said.

A West Pullman shooting in Chicago left a 7-year-old boy and a man critically injured in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue Monday night, CPD said.

A West Pullman shooting in Chicago left a 7-year-old boy and a man critically injured in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue Monday night, CPD said.

A West Pullman shooting in Chicago left a 7-year-old boy and a man critically injured in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child and a man continue to recover after they were shot and critically injured inside a South Side home on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

It has been emotional week continues for the family of the boy who was shot, 7-year-old Zayden Garrett. ABC7 talked to them Wednesday evening while he was undergoing his second surgery since the shooting.

His family is optimistic about his recovery but now pleading for justice as they wait for the shooter to be found and arrested.

The family is clinging to their faith, praying for Zayden to recover from injuries he sustained in the shooting near 116th Street and South Yale.

"He did not deserve this... he's seven years old and he's fighting for his life," the Zayden's grandma Rosie Liggins said.

The family is struggling to understand the senselessness of the act. A white sedan drove by and fire shots into their home while the family was inside eating pizza.

Bullet holes riddled the interior walls, where Zayden and his 27-year-old uncle were shot.

"He's a smart kid... he did no wrong to none," Liggins said. "He loved everyone. he was helpful at home ... he didn't deserve this."

Zayden's mother was surrounded by loved ones at a vigil Wednesday night right outside Comer Children's Hospital. She said the situation has taken a toll on Zayden's twin brother, Xavion.

"What my child is feeling... he's feeling... what his twin is feeling... he may be feeling that," she said. "That's why my baby hasn't been able to sleep."

He did not deserve this... he's seven years old and he's fighting for his life. Rosie Liggins, Zayden Garrett's grandma

Community activist Andrew Holmes is offering up a $2,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

The family is praying someone will come forward while maintaining hope that Zayden will make a full recovery in time to dress up for Halloween.

"He wants to be a Ninja Turtle, so he'll have that still... he's still gonna be a Ninja Turtle," Liggins said.

ABC7 was told Zayden had a successful second surgery Wednesday evening, and the bullet was safely removed from his chest.

His 27-year-old uncle who was also shot is expected to be okay too.

Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood