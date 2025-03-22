Man killed in exchange of gunfire during argument in West Rogers Park apartment, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Saturday, March 22, 2025 10:17AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death during an argument in a North Side apartment early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 6400-block of North Richmond Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arguing with two other people when an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the chest, to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the offenders fled the scene, and officers recovered a weapon on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

