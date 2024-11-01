What we know about suspect in hate crime shooting of Jewish man walking to Chicago synagogue

An alleged hate crime in Chicago has rocked the city's Jewish community. Sidi Muhammad Abdallahi is facing charges in the West Rogers Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New details are emerging about the suspect in a shooting that wounded an Orthodox Jewish man in West Rogers Park.

The 22-year-old suspect, who is not from Chicago, is now facing hate crime charges.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement told ABC7 that Sidi Muhammad Abdallahi is a Mauritanian national who U.S Border Patrol first encountered in the country last year. That is why there are federal agencies now involved in this investigation.

Chicago police announced new terrorism and hate crime charges against Abdallahi Thursday. They say evidence on his phone indicated he planned to attack people of Jewish faith.

Now, ICE is involved in the investigation, telling ABC7 it has requested a removal detainer on the suspect, meaning the agency must be notified if he is going to be released.

"We know he's not from Chicago but establishing addresses, residency, when he got here... all those things are things we continue to work on," said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

Abdallahi has not appeared in court yet as he remains in the ICU for injuries suffered in a shootout with police. That shootout happened just 20 minutes after he allegedly shot a 39-year-old man near North Washtenaw Avenue.

ICE confirmed Abdallahi was first found by U.S Border Patrol in March of 2023 near San Ysidro, California.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said her team is not ready to comment on the immigration status of the suspect.

"At the next court date, it is our intention, as we had just two days ago, to do a full recitation of the proffer, which will include that level of detail. We will make that information available next week," Foxx said.

While local authorities continue to work with federal agencies in the investigation, Chicago police do not believe there is a wider threat of terrorism in play here.

"The evidence we have right now says that he was working alone. We don't want anyone out there in fear of a network out there of people engaged in this activity," Snelling said.

Abdallahi is due back in court next week, pending his condition in the hospital.

Additional federal charges could come into play as the investigation continues.

