Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in West Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's West Side on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Town neighborhood's 2000-block of West Randolph Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A 51-year-old man was near the street when someone fired shots, striking him in the body multiple times, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

