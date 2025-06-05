Job Corps update: Judge temporarily blocks dismantling of program, including Chicago site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge in New York on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from dismantling the Job Corps program.

There are 99 Job Corps centers across the country, including one on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The restraining order comes after Job Corps contractors sued, arguing that the White House doesn't have the authority to dismantle a program established and funded by Congress.

On Wednesday, young people were scrambling.

The Chicago center that educates young people and helps them find jobs was slated to close down with only a couple of days of notice, after a federal funding pause.

The decision meant hundreds enrolled may not be able to complete their training, and, because most live in housing on the center's campus, could be left homeless, as well.

The Paul Simon Chicago Job Corps Center on the city's Southwest Side has been a source of hope for teens and young adults in desperate need of it.

The U.S. Department of Labor planned to phase out operations by June 30.

The Trump administration says the program was operating at a $140 million deficit last year, is not cost-effective, has a low graduation rate and was not placing participants in stable jobs. But, both staff and students say those claims are not true.

The center offers students ages 16 to 24 training in various areas, like carpentry, security, pharmacy tech and more.

ABC News contributed to this report.