What's open, what's closed on Labor Day 2024

These stores and businesses plan to be open on Monday, Sept. 2.
Whether you're planning to travel this Labor Day or are staying close to home, you might be curious about what stores and businesses will be open and what will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
Here are some of the major stores and businesses that plan to be open this Labor Day.
RELATED: What to know about Labor Day and its history of celebrating the American worker
ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.
The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.