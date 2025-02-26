What to know about visiting the Los Angeles area after devastating wildfires

The LA fires devastated communities in Southern California. Travel expert Gabe Saglie says tourism dollars are essential for rebuilding.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rebuilding after the Los Angeles-area wildfires will take many years.

Places that are important to people all over the country were made unrecognizable.

But there is something Americans can do right now to help the "City of Angels."

Travel expert Gabe Saglie joined ABC7 live from Santa Monica on Tuesday night.

He grew up in Pacific Palisades, and he says tourism dollars are essential.

Saglie talked about how the wildfires have impacted him personally,

He also spoke about the impact of tourism on the Los Angeles area and gave some tips for people visiting.