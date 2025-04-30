What not to say to women experiencing infertility; mother shares her IVF journey

A local mother who experienced infertility joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about not to say to someone with infertility.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One in six American woman have trouble getting pregnant, according to the World's Health Organization.

Erin Sarris, wrote "Cupcakes Everywhere: One Sweet Tale of Overcoming Infertility," a children's book where she shares her IVF journey.

Here is what Sarris says not to say:

-Have you tried relaxing?

-Maybe it wasn't meant to be.

-You can always adopt.

-You can try again.

-You're young, you have time.

Saris said that although some reach out with good intentions, it doesn't always land that way.

Here are some things Sarris says helped her as she struggled with getting pregnant:

-I'm here for you.

-You're not alone.

-This is really hard.

-Your feelings are valid.

- Can I help?

"Infertility is so many times shrouded in secrecy and silence," Sarris said. "There aren't any public rituals for the grief of infertility like there are with funerals or other types of losses. It really helps to know that somebody is thinking of you.

Sarris added that sometimes offering to go to a doctor's appointment can be helpful, or even offering to distract them with a funny movie or fun outing is helpful.