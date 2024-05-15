Chicago author shares infertility story with children's book 'Cupcakes Everywhere'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman's dream to grow her family took many twists and turns through infertility.

Erin Sarris wrote "Cupcakes Everywhere: One Sweet Tale of Overcoming Infertility." It's a children's book to help families going through the same thing.

But they find out that baking that cupcake, which has been easy for others, is harder for them.

Sarris wrote the book based on her own experience. She joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about her infertility journey.

The book goes on sale on Friday, click here to learn more about the author.

