What updated hardness zone map means for Chicago area gardens

The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers can determine which perennial plants are most likely to thrive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is kicking off an ongoing series, "Climate Ready".

It features stories that will help you adapt to and improve our changing environment.

Jennifer Brennan from Chalet Nurseries in Wilmette joined ABC7 to talk about how climate change is changing the hardiness map for gardens in the Chicago region.