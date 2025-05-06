24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wheaton fire response closes part of Roosevelt Road: city

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6:10PM
Chopper 7 over Wheaton fire response
Chopper 7 was over a Wheaton fire response Tuesday.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a road closure in Wheaton, after a house fire Tuesday morning, city officials said.

Wheaton fire crews responded about 11:40 a.m. to a house fire in the 600-block of Polo Drive, the city said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 12:45 p.m., and a home appeared to be damaged. There was a major fire response.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire, which appeared to be out.

Roosevelt Road is currently closed between County Farm Road and Dorchester Avenue as crews respond, the city said.

Drivers should use a different route.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

