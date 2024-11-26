Wheeling bar closes for good after deadly bar fight, police say

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban bar will not reopen after a deadly bar fight, according to police.

An argument started on Sunday, Nov. 10 after 2 a.m. at Social Bar and Grill at 401 East Dundee Road, Wheeling police said.

Police later found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the bar. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police that an altercation escalated into the shooting.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

On Monday, Wheeling police confirmed that after the deadly shooting, the bar never reopened.

The owners of the bar also told police they don't plan to reopen, and they surrendered their Liquor License.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-459-2632.

