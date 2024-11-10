Bar fight leads to deadly shooting in Wheeling, police say

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A bar fight led to a deadly shooting in the north suburbs, according to police.

The argument started on Sunday after 2 a.m. at Social Bar and Grill" at 401 East Dundee Road, Wheeling police said.

Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the bar. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police that an altercation escalated into the shooting.

Nobody is in custody.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-459-2632.

READ ALSO | Illinois judge shot to death; wife charged with murder, police say

