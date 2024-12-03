Giving Tuesday: How giving back can benefit your mental, physical health

Ahead of Giving Tuesday 2024, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson shared some benefits of giving back and donating your time and energy this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the rear view, we are approaching the time of year when people are encouraged to give back.

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3. And whether you choose to donate money, time or energy, you might find there are benefits to your health.

Chicago philanthropist Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, author of "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within," joined ABC7 on Monday night.

Stephenson talked about how giving back and donating your time and energy this holiday season can:



Lower stress levels and blood pressure: Scientists have studied the biochemistry of giving and identified that the reward centers in the brain are stimulated when a person offers help to another. This results in the release of endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, which are associated with positive feelings of pleasure and a happy mood, as well as a sense of connection with others.

Increase self-esteem and happiness: Giving back increases one's sense of meaning and appreciation. According to a report on The Science of Generosity, those who perform acts of kindness, even small ones like picking up something someone else has dropped, feel increased happiness. Giving is also associated with lower rates of job burnout and more successful romantic relationships.

Increase life expectancy: People who give also have lower blood pressure and reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and they live longer. One example of this is volunteering; Researchers have theorized that volunteering often provides an abundance of opportunities for improving health, such as an increase in outlets for physical movement, positive social interactions and beneficial cognitive challenges.

Stephenson is the author of "Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health and Glow" as well as "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within."

You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.