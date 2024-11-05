Chicago says 950 polling places will be open across the city

Where can I vote: Voters across Illinois to head to polls for Election Day 2024

It's Election Day and voters will head to the polls in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Election Day and voters will head to the polls, which open at 6 a.m. across Illinois.

Lines snaked down city sidewalks the day before Election Day, wrapping multiple blocks around the Loop Supersite, Lake View library, and into Lincoln Park residential streets.

People waited for hours to cast their ballot.

More than 500,000 people and counting cast early ballots in suburban Cook County. The DuPage County Fairground had a hefty line of its own, Monday.

It's an intimidating introduction to civic responsibility for first time and younger voters.

"Gen Z has made a big point to get in there and vote," first-time voter Bhaskar Darsipudi said. "I am pretty nervous, because this is my first time, but I'm pretty excited though to see how it is my first time voting will be like."

Officials expect Tuesday to be a breeze.

Whereas on Monday there were only 52 early voting sites open in the city, there will be nearly 950 polling places open for people to vote Tuesday. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.