Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park Friday, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring

Where is Riot Fest 2024? The festival begins Friday at Douglass Park in Chicago, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and many more.

Where is Riot Fest 2024? The festival begins Friday at Douglass Park in Chicago, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and many more.

Where is Riot Fest 2024? The festival begins Friday at Douglass Park in Chicago, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and many more.

Where is Riot Fest 2024? The festival begins Friday at Douglass Park in Chicago, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and many more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park Friday.

Earlier this year, organizers announced the festival would move to suburban Bridgeview.

But, the Chicago Park District approved the move back to Douglass Park earlier this month.

Anyone who refunded their ticket in June was offered the chance to re-purchase their tickets at the early bird price.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at Douglass Park, but no more ticket refunds or returns are being permitted.

Festival management and some residents around Douglass Park have been at odds over issues like access to the park and noise during the course of the multi-day music fest.

It's been drawing tens of thousands of music lovers since 2015, when it moved from Humboldt Park.

Riot Fest's planned move to SeatGeek Stadium immediately garnered controversy as a Chicago Red Stars game against San Diego Wave FC was already scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the middle of the three-day festival.

The Red Stars released a statement on the move back to Chicago, saying in part, "The Chicago Red Stars and Riot Fest today announced a partnership between the two organizations to celebrate the spirit of both women's sports and live music. Following today's announcement of Riot Fest's return to Chicago, the Red Stars plan to host their September 21 match against San Diego Wave FC as originally scheduled."

As part of that partnership, the Red Stars will have a dedicated booth at Riot Fest for fans to come learn more about the club, play games, have a chance at winning tickets to an upcoming match and more. In turn, the Red Stars will host a "Riot Fest Night" at a match on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The festival features headliners like Fall Out Boy and The Offspring.

The music starts rocking at noon and continues through Sunday.

Visit riotfest.org for more information.