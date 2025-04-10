Field Museum to display infamous, deadly seeds from 'The White Lotus' season finale

Fans of 'The White Lotus' will be able to see the poisonous seeds at Chicago's Field Museum. (This video has no sound)

Fans of 'The White Lotus' will be able to see the poisonous seeds at Chicago's Field Museum. (This video has no sound)

Fans of 'The White Lotus' will be able to see the poisonous seeds at Chicago's Field Museum. (This video has no sound)

Fans of 'The White Lotus' will be able to see the poisonous seeds at Chicago's Field Museum. (This video has no sound)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of "The White Lotus" will be able to see the infamous poisonous seeds at the Chicago's Field Museum.

The seeds of the pong pong tree made their debut on the first episode of season three of the HBO series.

In the show, the trees are featured throughout the hotel based in Thailand. A "White Lotus" employee informs the Ratliff family that the fruit's seeds are extremely poisonous and it is known as the "suicide tree."

Talk about the tree makes a comeback in the season three finale - don't worry we won't spoil the show.

Chicago's Field Museum confirmed that the pong pong tree is real and that it's seeds are poisonous.

The museum also has samples of the seeds that they keep locked in a cabinet full of other poisonous plants.

On Monday, April 14, the public is invited to go see the seeds first hand at a Meet a Scientist event.

The event is happening at 11 a.m. and will feature Field Museum Collections Manager of Flowering Plants Kimberly Hansen and Botany Collections Assistant Chrissy Christian.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.