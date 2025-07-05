White Sox face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Chicago White Sox (29-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-68, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Rockies -116, White Sox -104; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 9-35 record in home games and a 20-68 record overall. The Rockies have gone 9-15 in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 29-59 overall and 10-35 on the road. The White Sox have a 14-44 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rockies. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 39 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles and two home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 9 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .247 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.