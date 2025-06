Whitney Young High School holding celebration after 23 students get perfect ACT score

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a special celebration Monday at Whitney Young High School!

Twenty three students scored a perfect 36 on their ACT. It's a test used for college admission. That number is the most the Chicago public school has ever seen.

Less than 1 percent of test takers get a perfect score.

Principal Rickey Harris joined ABC7 to talk about the accomplishment and what it means for Whitney Young High School.