24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Plainfield man asks Will County judge to reconsider sentence in 6-year-old stabbing, hate crime case

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi stabbed to death by landlord Joseph Czuba in October 2023; mother injured

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6:24PM
Man asks judge to reconsider sentence in 6-year-old stabbing case
Joseph Czuba is asking a Will County judge to reconsider his sentence in the unincorp. Plainfield stabbing murder of Wadee Alfayoumi.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Plainfield man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy is asking the judge to change his sentence.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was sentenced last week to 53 years in prison.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

He killed Wadee Alfayoumi and badly hurt the child's mother in the room they were renting from him in October 2023.

A Will County judge heard his case Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Will County stabbing, hate crime suspect found guilty on all counts in attack that killed boy

There's no word on the judge's decision yet.

A jury convicted him in February on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and hate crimes.

Police say Czuba stabbed Alfayoumi more than 24 times.

Prosecutors said Czuba called the boy's mother a "devil Muslim," while he stabbed them.

The family now has wrongful death lawsuits filed against Czuba.

This is a tragedy that caught the country's attention in 2023, even leading former President Joe Biden to speak out on it.

Czuba will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW