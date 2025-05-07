Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi stabbed to death by landlord Joseph Czuba in October 2023; mother injured

Plainfield man asks Will County judge to reconsider sentence in 6-year-old stabbing, hate crime case

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Plainfield man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy is asking the judge to change his sentence.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was sentenced last week to 53 years in prison.

He killed Wadee Alfayoumi and badly hurt the child's mother in the room they were renting from him in October 2023.

A Will County judge heard his case Wednesday morning.

There's no word on the judge's decision yet.

A jury convicted him in February on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and hate crimes.

Police say Czuba stabbed Alfayoumi more than 24 times.

Prosecutors said Czuba called the boy's mother a "devil Muslim," while he stabbed them.

The family now has wrongful death lawsuits filed against Czuba.

This is a tragedy that caught the country's attention in 2023, even leading former President Joe Biden to speak out on it.

Czuba will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.