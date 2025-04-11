Will County Sheriff's Office employee facing more charges, pled not guilty to child sex assault

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Will County Sheriff's Office correctional officer is now facing more child sex abuse charges after he was taken into custody by Homeland Security last month.

Daniel T. Herod, 41, has been employed with the sheriff's office since May of 2010, most recently as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, the sheriff's office said.

Will County court records show a case was opened for Herod Friday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18, dating back to 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges.

A grand jury has now indicted Herod on a charge of possessing child sex abuse material.

He is expected back in court next month.

No further information was immediately available.