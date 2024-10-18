24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Will Ferrell to host charity DJ show with Swedish House Mafia in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 18, 2024 3:54PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is scheduled to host a charity DJ concert at Wintrust Arena next Saturday.

The creative mind behind the event, Grammy award-winning producer Paul Blair, also known as DJ Shadow stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk about Will Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party Benefiting "Cancer For College" Friday morning.

Swedish House Mafia, A-Trak, Twista and more are expected to be there.

DJ Flipside performed a set Friday.

Cancer for College helps provide college scholarships, medical debt relief and educational experiences for cancer survivors.

The organization has given over 1,700 scholarships, totaling $7 million, according to its website.

