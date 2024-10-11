Chicago-born singing cowgirl Angelina Victoria signs with Warner Music for Spanish-language album

Chicago-born singing cowgirl and Columbia College graduate Angelina Victoria has signed with Warner Music for her debut Spanish-language album.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A self-proclaimed singing cowgirl, Angelina Victoria, has been singing and riding horses for as long as she can remember.

"I ride horses. I sing. I also act and model and dance as well," said Angelina.

The complete package and a Chicago native, Angelina just graduated from Columbia College with a double degree in music and music business. Now, she's about to embark on her childhood dream.

"I signed with Warner Music in November and I'm currently about to put out my first debut album in March," said Angelina.

And she'll pay homage to her Mexican-American roots.

"It's a completely a Spanish album. It's going to be a variety of different genres," said Angelina.

Angelina trains three days a week to master the art of singing and dancing while on a horse. She trains under the direction of Mario Contreras at Equestrian Events in Maple Park.

"It's a lot of hard work to sing and ride a horse at the same time," Angelina said. "It's about connecting with the horse."

Contreras is a third-generation horse trainer from Teocuitatlan, Jalisco. He is also the lead trainer for Medieval Times in Schaumburg. He's an expert in Dressage, which he best described as ballet on a horse.

"This is Diamante. This is Angelina's horse and she wants him to be ready to be a performance horse for her concerts," explained Contreras. "So, he's learning how to dance, he's learning piaffe, he's learning how to bow."

Contreras has been coaching Angelina for nearly five years. A big fan of her voice and talent, Contreras said Angelina more than just a pretty face.

"She started with me and like everybody else, she cleans her stall, she shampoos her horses, she braids her horse," said Contreras. "You have to have that connection with the animal."

And as Angelina's career sets off, she remains humble

"Follow your heart, follow your dreams, and fight for your dreams," said Angelina.

Angelina will have a new single out every single month from now until her album debut in March.